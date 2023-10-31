The Only Thing Scary About These Gaming Laptop Deals Up To 45% Off Is Passing Them Up





So here's the deal—Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts will arrive in earnest very soon. Retailers are in the habit of pushing out holiday bargains increasingly early every year, so barring a generous return or exchange window, you want to be careful on what you splurge on. That said, there are some tantalizing gaming laptop bargains if you simply can't wait, including some early Black Friday deals.





Corsair's Voyager a1600, which can be found for $1,099.99 at Best Buy (save $900). That's almost half off the MSRP. Sure, the full asking price is a little up there, but there's a lot of laptop for the money at the current discount. One of the chunkier discounts is a 45% savings on, which can be found for(save $900). That's almost half off the MSRP. Sure, the full asking price is a little up there, but there's a lot of laptop for the money at the current discount.





This is a 16-inch machine with a QHD+ (2560x1600) IPS display rocking a fast 240Hz refresh rate for silky smooth gameplay. It's powered by a Ryzen 7 6800HS processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.7GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 3+ and Radeon RX 6800M graphics. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe solid state drive, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and per-key RGB backlighting on the keyboard.













HP Victus gaming laptop fits the bill, quite literally, at $549.99 (save $350). At that price, you start to approach netbook territory (remember those?), but this is not a netbook—it's a 15.6-inch laptop with some decent hardware on board. If it's cheap thrills that you're after, then thisfits the bill, quite literally, at. At that price, you start to approach netbook territory (remember those?), but this is not a netbook—it's a 15.6-inch laptop with some decent hardware on board.





It starts with a 15.6-inch IPS display sporting a 1920x1080 resolution and respectable 144Hz refresh rate. Pop the hood and you'll find an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, which is flanked by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 mobile GPU, 8GB of system memory, and a 512GB SSD.





Ideally we'd like to see 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but it's hard to quibble with the specs in this price range. Plus you're jumping into the latest-generation mobile CPU architecture from Intel, at least until its 14th Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs arrive.













HP's Omen Transcend 16 is back on sale for $1,899.99 (save $300). It's not a huge discount, but the discounted price is what prompted me to pounce on this one a few weeks ago, with a review coming on HotHardware very soon. Spoiler alert: It's fast and looks absolutely stunning in its ceramic white trim. For those who want to kick things up a notch,is back on sale for. It's not a huge discount, but the discounted price is what prompted me to pounce on this one a few weeks ago, with a review coming on HotHardware very soon. Spoiler alert: It's fast and looks absolutely stunning in its ceramic white trim.





My only real gripe is that the mini LED display option is not available on the ceramic white model. However, this particular SKU is exclusive to Best Buy and offers a bit more value than what you can otherwise configure. It's a 16-inch laptop with a 2560x1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, powered by a Core i9-13900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.





It also boasts 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a fast 1TB SSD tucked inside, both of which are easy to upgrade—just remove a few screws on the bottom panel and carefully pry it off to access the guts.





Here are some more gaming laptop deals...