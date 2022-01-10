CATEGORIES
Monday, January 10, 2022

These Gaming Laptop Deals Deliver Big Savings Up To $250 Off ASUS, MSI And Others

MSI GP66 Leopard Laptop
Keep pulling your hair our trying to find a desktop graphics card in stock and selling anywhere remotely close to MSRP and you'll like have a Vin Diesel hairdo in no time. Here's hoping that changes in 2022. Until then, the situation is much better in the laptop space, where systems equipped with powerful mobile gaming GPUs are much more readily available. We've rounded up a bunch that are worth consideration.

Let's start with MSI's GP66 Leopard (11UG-050) shown above. It's on sale for $1,727.54 at Amazon, which is $171.46 below the list price. That's not clearance bin pricing, obviously, but you get a stout laptop for the discounted asking price.

The GP66 as configured sports a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It also has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus amenities like an RGB backlit keyboard.


Coming in several hundred dollars cheaper is MSI's Crosshair 15, another 15.6-inch laptop with a 144Hz display. It's on sale at Amazon for $1,399 (save $150). As with the GP66 Leopard up top, the Crosshair 15 leans on a Core i7-11800H processor, a high-end 8-core/16-thread Tiger Lake CPU with a 2.3GHz base clock, 4.6GHz max turbo frequency, and 24MB of L3 cache.

It also sports 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and has an RGB backlit keyboard as well. So why is it cheaper? This model houses a GeForce RTX 3060 instead of the 3070. It's arguably a better value because of the somewhat big price discrepancy, but it just boils down to how much GPU firepower you want.

Acer Nitro 5

Trying to keep things under a grand? Then take a look at the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55-55E5) gaming laptop that's on sale for $799.89 at Amazon. It's one of the more affordable options out there, and while that means you're not getting flagship components, it's still well-equipped for gaming on the go.

It pairs a Core i5-10300H Tiger Lake CPU with a GeForce RTX 3050. Other specs and features include a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It doesn't offer up RGB lighting, but the keyboard does have red backlighting.

Here are some other laptop deals...
Notice we included a 15-inch HP laptop in the mix. It's not really a gaming laptop and doesn't even have discrete graphics, but we're tossed it into the pile because it's a really good value. It's a sub-$500 laptop with a Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD squeezed into a thin and light machine. Not bad.
