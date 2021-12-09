CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyThursday, December 09, 2021, 02:36 PM EDT

Sweet Gaming Chair Deals On Razer, Cooler Master And More Bring Up To $199 In Savings

One thing we've learned over the years is not to skimp on creature comforts that affect our time sitting in front of a PC. Having a nice monitor and desk is a start, but don't forget your backside. Unless you're using a standing desk, a good chair is a necessity—it can make all the difference in the world after a long day of working and/or gaming. And if it's a so-called 'gaming' chair you're after, good news—there are a handful of them on sale right now.

Gaming chairs won't make your PC run faster, but they do bring a certain aesthetic to your desk environment. One of the somewhat newer entries is the Razer Iskur line. Shown above is the Razer Iskur X XL Gaming Chair, on sale for $399.99 at Amazon (save $99.01). That's not inexpensive, but it's the cheapest to date.

It's recommended for taller people who are between 6ft to 6ft10in in height, and supports up to 400 lbs. It features multi-layered synthetic leather, high density foam cushions, 2D armrests, and a steel reinforced body.

Noe that the recommended weight for the standard Iskur is up to 299 lbs.

Cooler Master's another big name in the gaming gear scene, and you can find the Cooler Master Caliber X1 on sale for $219 at Amazon (save $130) right now. It offers a similar style to the Iskur at a lower price point, with a weight capacity of up to 330 lbs.

You can switch between rocking and stable modes, depending on your preference. Other features include 4D armrests (meaning you can lift, pan, slide, and rotate them to your liking), lumbar support, breathable PU leather, 75mm wheels, and precision molded foam that Cooler Master claims will deliver consistent seat density for hour-long gaming sessions.

Do you research when shopping for an office chair. Some people love the ones designed for gamers, while others swear by traditional office seats (including premium ones like the Herman Miller line).
