CATEGORIES
home News

GameStop Turns Select Locations Into Retro Stores With Classic Console Sales

by Tim SweezyThursday, August 29, 2024, 02:42 PM EDT
hero gamestop retro store banner
GameStop continues to look for news ways to evolve and stay afloat as it announces it is turning select locations into retro stores. The old take on new stores will focus on retro console classics such as the Sega Dreamcast, and Xbox 360.

The move is not the first attempt by the iconic game store to stay afloat. In 2022, it entered the world of NFTs in an attempt to turn things around. Then in March of this year, the game store stated in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) it was putting in place “initiatives to reduce headcount” as part of a strategic plan to achieve profitability.” The news came after GameStop reported $1.79 billion in fourth quarter revenue for its fiscal 2023, compared to $2.23 billion the same quarter a year prior. So, it is not a surprise that GameStop is once again trying something new to keep the doors open, albeit with an old time feel.

gamestop retro store tweet

The announcement came via a tweet on X/Twitter, which simply stated “THE CLASSICS ARE BACK. New Retro GameStops are now spawning near you.”

The following is a list of consoles the new Retro stores are expected to carry:
  • Nintendo DS 
  • Wii and Wii U 
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and Nintendo Gamecube 
  • Game Boy and Game Boy Advance 
  • PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3 
  • PS Vita 
  • Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, and Sega Dreamcast 
  • Xbox and Xbox 360

As of right now, GameStop has not officially announced how many stores will turn back in time, and whether the shift is permanent or temporary. The website does currently have a retro store locator. Users can click “Find A Retro Store” and enter their ZIP code to see if one is within a specified distance from them. When searching for a retro store near me within 100 miles, it showed 11 different locations.

With newer consoles and games getting so much attention as of late, it is cool to see the older classics getting the attention they still deserve. However, it remains to be seen if the move to retro stores will be profitable for a struggling GameStop.
Tags:  console, Video Games, GameStop, retro gaming, retro console
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment