GameStop Turns Select Locations Into Retro Stores With Classic Console Sales
The move is not the first attempt by the iconic game store to stay afloat. In 2022, it entered the world of NFTs in an attempt to turn things around. Then in March of this year, the game store stated in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) it was putting in place “initiatives to reduce headcount” as part of a strategic plan to achieve profitability.” The news came after GameStop reported $1.79 billion in fourth quarter revenue for its fiscal 2023, compared to $2.23 billion the same quarter a year prior. So, it is not a surprise that GameStop is once again trying something new to keep the doors open, albeit with an old time feel.
The announcement came via a tweet on X/Twitter, which simply stated “THE CLASSICS ARE BACK. New Retro GameStops are now spawning near you.”
The following is a list of consoles the new Retro stores are expected to carry:
- Nintendo DS
- Wii and Wii U
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and Nintendo Gamecube
- Game Boy and Game Boy Advance
- PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3
- PS Vita
- Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, and Sega Dreamcast
- Xbox and Xbox 360
As of right now, GameStop has not officially announced how many stores will turn back in time, and whether the shift is permanent or temporary. The website does currently have a retro store locator. Users can click “Find A Retro Store” and enter their ZIP code to see if one is within a specified distance from them. When searching for a retro store near me within 100 miles, it showed 11 different locations.
With newer consoles and games getting so much attention as of late, it is cool to see the older classics getting the attention they still deserve. However, it remains to be seen if the move to retro stores will be profitable for a struggling GameStop.