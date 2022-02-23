Will Your Games Work On Valve's Steam Deck? Here's How To Check For Compatibility





Valve has tasked itself with testing every single Steam game for compatibility with its upcoming Steam Deck handheld, and it will take some time to get through them all. It's off to a solid start, though, having already tested over 1,000 games. As the first batch of shipments get ready to go out, Valve has made it quick and easy to see which games in your catalog will work with the Steam Deck.





Games fall into one of four categories as part of the Steam Deck Verified program. They include Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown. Those are mostly self-explanatory designations, but to spell it out further, a Verified label means the game passes all compatibility checks and just works. This earns a title a desirable checkmark badge.





Games that are deemed Playable will run on the Steam Deck, but might require extra steps or manual work from the user. Unsupported games do not function on the Steam Deck, either because of incompatibility with Proton or specific hardware components, and the Unknown label applies to games that have not yet been checked.

Steam Deck Compatibility Tool Checks Your Games Catalog For Supported Titles

Up until now it hasn't been all that easy to check which games in your catalog will run on the Steam Deck, especially if you own a lot of titles. That just changed. All you have to do is head over to Valve's new Steam Deck Compatibility page and sign into your account.





While there are four categories, the online tool omits games in your library that have not yet been tested. So what you'll see are games shuffled into the Verified, Playable, and Unsupported categories. Hopefully the latter category will be rather thin, but it just depends on which games you own.





For example, games like Rage 2, Just Cause 2, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Dead by Daylight, and others fall into the Unsupported category. Note that games designations can change at any time, so just because a game is not supported today, it doesn't mean it won't run (and even be fully Verified) tomorrow.



