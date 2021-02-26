Game Over Man! Fortnite Adds Ripley And Deadly Xenomorph With Aliens Crossover

Last month, Epic Games brought some sweet 1980s nostalgia to Fortnite with the arrival of a Terminatorcrossover complete with the T-800 and Sarah Connor . Now, Fortnite is back with an accurate portrayal of another kickass female lead in science fiction: Ellen Ripley.

But just as Sarah Connor came paired up with T-800, Ripley is joined by her nemesis: a "get away from her, you b*tch" Xenomorph. There's no word on whether its acid for blood is portrayed in the game, but I know that the hordes of Xenomorphs from Aliens haunted my dreams as a kid (probably because of the lightning-fast and piercing inner mouth).

Ripley, looking quite like the incomparable Sigourney Weaver, comes complete with her optional Nostromo Crew Outfit. She can even carry around her handy Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier, which of course, houses her cat, Jonesy. There's a pickaxe patterned after the P-500 Power Loader Arm and a glider that is an accurate facsimile of the badass Cheyenne Dropship (although we don't think that it comes with an express elevator to hell; RIP, Hudson). These items are included in the Space Gear Bundle, which is available as a separate in-app purchase.

The alien adds a sweet Xenomorph Tail Back Bling and a Xeno Menace emote for mocking your opponents. In a quite hilarious take on the original Alien (and Aliens), Ripley's emote has a chest-burster emote. But rather than it being a baby Xenomorph, a mini llama takes its place.

Ripley and the Xenomorph are just the latest in Fortnite Zero Point arc of Chapter 2 Season 5, which is centered around bounty hunters and other famous lone wolves.