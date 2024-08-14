Game Collector Sets Guinness World Record By Connecting 444 Consoles To A TV
Ibrahim Al-Nasser from Saudi Arabia has connected over 400 different games consoles to one TV 👀 pic.twitter.com/n9ETwfpyI5— Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 13, 2024
His entire collection, including the world record-breaking setup, pinball and arcade machines, hundreds of controllers, and games, are housed in a single room. He keeps his collection organized on a spreadsheet, keeping tabs (pun intended) of his expansive video gaming items from a 1972 Magnavox Odyssey and Atari 2600, to a Super A'Can and PlayStation 5 Slim.
Speaking to his large number consoles, Al-Nasser commented that "After a while I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn’t play," and that "TV ports are limited and if I wanted to play I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more convertors." His idea for this unique world record came as he added more switchers, he would attempt to connect them all to a TV.
Speaking to the impressive cable management, Al-Nasser said, "I used all the tools available on the market, everything available, in order to organize the cables. Also, to have a set up... It's not only to play, it's like a museum. That's why this set up and this record took too much time from me."
The world record holder did admit that among all the machines he owns, he has a favorite, "For me, the best gaming console of all time, number one always, forever, Sega Genesis." We couldn't agree more.
Photo credit: X and Guinness World Records