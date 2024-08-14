CATEGORIES
home News

Game Collector Sets Guinness World Record By Connecting 444 Consoles To A TV

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 14, 2024, 09:24 AM EDT
hero Al Nasser
In a world where playing classic games on consoles is usually left to emulators (and/or maybe an older console or two we have laying around), there's someone like Ibrahim Al-Nasser who can pull off playing those games on their OG consoles anytime he wants, because he owns hundreds of consoles, controllers, and games in his massive collection. His latest claim to fame is he currently holds the world record for 444 machines connected to a single TV. How hardcore is that?
Ibrahim Al-Nasser of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been recognized by the Guinness World Records for having the most gaming consoles (444 of them) connected to one TV. This feat of connectivity ingenuity may be impressive all by itself, but just check out his cable management! To connect these machines together, Al-Nasser utilized every connection technique and necessary hardware known to man, while keeping cables neatly tucked away. 

His entire collection, including the world record-breaking setup, pinball and arcade machines, hundreds of controllers, and games, are housed in a single room. He keeps his collection organized on a spreadsheet, keeping tabs (pun intended) of his expansive video gaming items from a 1972 Magnavox Odyssey and Atari 2600, to a Super A'Can and PlayStation 5 Slim

Speaking to his large number consoles, Al-Nasser commented that "After a while I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn’t play," and that "TV ports are limited and if I wanted to play I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more convertors." His idea for this unique world record came as he added more switchers, he would attempt to connect them all to a TV.

Speaking to the impressive cable management, Al-Nasser said, "I used all the tools available on the market, everything available, in order to organize the cables. Also, to have a set up... It's not only to play, it's like a museum. That's why this set up and this record took too much time from me."

The world record holder did admit that among all the machines he owns, he has a favorite, "For me, the best gaming console of all time, number one always, forever, Sega Genesis." We couldn't agree more.

Photo credit: X and Guinness World Records
Tags:  Gaming, guinness-world-records, sega-genesis, saudi-arabia
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment