Galax Roadmap Leak Confirms NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20GB, RTX 3070 Super And RTX 3060





Late last week, Gigabyte accidentally leaked information for unreleased GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards via a portal on its website to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs Legion. Now it appears that Galax is joining in with further confirmation of upcoming GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards on the way from NVIDIA.

An internal presentation from Galax was leaked to Baidu, and it shows a roadmap for NVIDIA’s Ampere graphics cards. On the roadmap, we see the previously discussed GeForce RTX 3060, which would take up the position as the entry-level SKU for the GeForce RTX 30 Series.

Previous rumors have pointed to a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 4,864 CUDA cores (compared to 5,888 for the GeForce RTX 3070), 152 Tensor Cores and 38 RT cores. There was also speculation that this graphics card will arrive with 8GB of standard GDDR6 memory onboard (14Gbps) operating on a 256-bit bus. Galaxy’s slide simply refers to the [standard] GeForce RTX 3060, which is rumored to receive another cut to the number of CUDA cores along with just 6GB of GDDR6 running on a 192-bit bus.





The PG142 SKU 0 listing that you see on the roadmap is allegedly referencing what would be called the GeForce RTX 3070 Super (or Ti). This card was also referenced in the Gigabyte leak, and will allegedly feature 16GB of GDDR6 onboard, which doubles up on the amount found in the standard GeForce RTX 3070. There are also some rumblings that the number of CUDA cores could increase from 5,888 to 6,144.

Finally, we see confirmation of the GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB of GDDR6X. NVIDIA would be positioning this card directly in-between the GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) and the monster GeForce RTX 3090 (24GB). Given that the GeForce RTX 3080 (8GB) is priced at $899, a price tag of between $999 to $1,099 seems plausible for its 20GB counterpart.

Despite the news of these unannounced GeForce RTX 30 Series cards, NVIDIA has more pressing concerns on its mind. For starters, the GeForce RTX 3090 is supposed to be released tomorrow (September 24th), and it is expected to be a 4K and even 8K performance monster. Coming up after that will be the $499 GeForce RTX 3070, which will likely be a hot ticket item for those looking for [faster than] GeForce RTX 2080 Ti performance for not a lot of money. The big problem, however, will be actually getting your hands on one once sales open.