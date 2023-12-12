CATEGORIES
FTC Warns Of Alarming QR Code Scams, What You Need To Know

by Alan VelascoTuesday, December 12, 2023, 10:46 AM EDT
The United States Federal Trade Commission is issuing a new warning to Americans regarding the malicious use of QR codes. This is important information because QR codes are being used more and more as a convenient way of setting up devices or sending someone to a specific website. However, bad actors are now seeing it as an opportunity to run a variety of scams on unsuspecting victims.

Alvaro Puig, Consumer Education Specialist at the FTC, writes about some of the ways scammers are using QR codes on the FTC’s website. Puig states that “there are reports of scammers covering up QR codes on parking meters with a QR code of their own. And some crafty scammers might send you a QR code by text message or email and make up a reason for you to scan it.”

Some of the most often used examples of these types of attacks are a call to action to reschedule a package, account information that needs to be updated, or a notice of suspicious activity on an account. The intent is for the victim to feel a sense of urgency, so they scan the QR code and not notice the URL of the website being visited. This can lead to the theft of personal information or the possible installation of malware on a victim’s device.

The FTC shares several tips Americans can use to keep themselves safe when using QR codes. First, it’s important for users to inspect the URL they are being sent to by the QR code for anything suspicious such as misspellings. Receiving an unexpected QR code that emphasizes immediate action by a user is another red flag to lookout for. Lastly, protecting online accounts with a strong password and multi-factor authentication is another way users can keep themselves safe.
