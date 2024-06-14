CATEGORIES
FromSoftware Devs Want Bloodborne Ported To PC But Ball Is In Sony's Court

by Alan Velasco
Friday, June 14, 2024, 10:15 AM EDT
Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of game studio FromSoftware, made it known during an interview with PC Gamer that he isn’t the least bit opposed to Bloodborne making its way to PC. Fans have long requested updates for the game on console along with a PC port. However, nothing has materialized, not even a performance patch to get the game up to 60 fps on PlayStation 5.

In the past, Miyazaki has commented on the issue by pointing out that it’s out of the company’s hands as the IP belongs to Sony. This time around, he was more forthcoming with an answer by saying, "I know for a fact these guys [development team] want a Bloodborne PC port." He stopped just short of explicitly saying he does too, but he strongly suggested as much by adding, "If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble as well. But it's nothing I'm opposed to."

bloodborne pc body

Miyazaki would open up even more about the situation during the interview, stating that as one of the creators he wants more gamers to be able to enjoy Bloodborne

"Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware—I think any game like that, it'd be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past," Miyazaki said.

It's baffling that Sony is letting one of its older games with such a dedicated fan base remain in its walled garden, especially as the company is moving more and more titles over to PC. There are a range of guesses as to why, from Sony not believing it’s worth the investment and resources, to saving it for a full-blown remake that can be released later on.

Whatever the reason may be, here’s hoping Miyazaki’s words convince someone at Sony to do the right thing and finally let PC gamers explore the magical city of Yharnam.
