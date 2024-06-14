FromSoftware Devs Want Bloodborne Ported To PC But Ball Is In Sony's Court









Miyazaki would open up even more about the situation during the interview, stating that as one of the creators he wants more gamers to be able to enjoy Bloodborne.





"Especially as a game that is now coming of age, one of those games of the past that gets lost on older hardware—I think any game like that, it'd be nice to have an opportunity for more players to be able to experience that and relive this relic of the past," Miyazaki said.