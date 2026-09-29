Framework Desktop Opens Preorders Soon With Monstrous 192GB RAM

Framework Desktop - Image: Framework

Framework has finally revealed when its beastly small form factor (SFF) desktop will be up for grabs. Starting Wednesday, September 30, preorders will open for the high-end Framework Desktop equipped with AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor and a massive 192GB of unified system memory





Yeah, that's a lot of RAM. Of course, a system configured as such is not for the everyday user. For developers and local AI enthusiasts, though, having that much memory is the entire point of the system. In addition to all that capacity, the fast LPDDR5X-8533 memory serves up 273GB/s of memory bandwidth in the Framework Desktop. All of that is a boon for AI developers who want to run large language models (LLMs) locally.





Also of note, up to 160GB of that memory can be routed to the Ryzen chip's integrated Radeon 8065S GPU, which features 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units (CUs). That much addressable VRAM can also benefit local LLMs, and while the upfront cost is likely to be significant, the savings from not having to rent cloud compute can add up over time.

We're opening pre-orders for the 192GB Framework Desktop this Wednesday morning Pacific Time. This has AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495, an open-end x4 PCIe slot, a pre-installed Noctua fan, and an optional pre-built config with Fedora pre-loaded. pic.twitter.com/JfidMrtN9p — Framework (@FrameworkPuter) September 28, 2026

For the version of the Framework Desktop kitted with 192GB of memory, Framework also made a subtle physical design tweak. In a post on X, the company revealed that the onboard PCIe x4 slot is now open-ended.





To keep things cool, Framework is also bundling the 192GB configuration with a Noctua NF-A12x25 fan pre-installed. The system will be available both as a DIY kit and as a prebuilt model with Fedora Linux, alongside standard Windows 11 support.





"Otherwise, it's the same great Framework Desktop from before, in a standard mini-ITX form factor, using a standard FlexATX PSU, and designed from the start for solid Linux support," Framework says





While official pricing still hasn't been posted, you can expect to pay a pretty penny for this system when preorders open on Wednesday.