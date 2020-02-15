CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunSaturday, February 15, 2020, 01:00 PM EDT

Fortnite Is Never Gonna Give You Up Or Let You Down With This Rickrollin' Emote

fortnite rickroll

The rickroll is an internet classic. It's been around since 2007 and is still going strong. Just as soon as we forget about the good old rickroll, it comes back and catches us unaware. Case in point is that the official Fortnite Twitter account just rickrolled fans by posting a video that is captioned "Watch How This Bear Made The Unlikeliest Of Friends." As soon as fans click on the video, the bear disappears, and the rickroll song "Never Gonna Give You Up" begins playing.

Instead of Rick Astley appearing on screen with his ginger locks and giant voice, we see some Fortnite characters doing Astley's classic dance from the 1987 music video. What the video is doing is informing players that a dance emote is coming where the players can do the Rick Astley dance on the battlefield. The video shows a couple of different characters doing the dance emote and can be seen below. It appears that the actual Rick Astley is behind the new emote.

The top comment on the YouTube video is from Official Rick Astley and says, "Can't believe I've been rickrolled by fish pretending to be me." Classic Fortnite, rickrolling their players. At least with Astley seemingly on board, this one won't end up in court in a few weeks. We assume when a player executes the emote in the game the song will play.

Fortnite also had a recent crossover event that added a Harley Quinn skin to the game. The crossover was a tie-up with the movie Birds of Prey. Along with the skin came her baseball bat or mallet instead of the normal pickaxe. The game also added a bunch of other challenges to go along with the new skin.



Tags:  fortnite, emote
Via:  Twitter
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms