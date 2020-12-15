CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdTuesday, December 15, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT

Fortnite Performance Mode Arrives To Increase FPS On Low-End PC Hardware

ch2s5 fortnite
Perhaps you are a competitive gamer who likes to eke out every last drop of performance when playing games. Maybe you do not have the latest and greatest PC that can play all games fluidly. Either way you play, Epic Games has a new setting for you that should help. Starting today, Fortnite will have a new additional rendering mode called “Performance Mode” that will trade visual quality for higher FPS.

According to Epic Games’ blog post, the new mode “offers significant performance gains by trading out visual quality to lower memory usage and lighten the load on CPU and GPU.” All users will have to do is go into settings for Fortnite, finding “Rendering Mode” and choose the “Performance Mode,” then restart Fortnite. Using this new mode and some lower-end laptops, Epic Games did some testing on both Intel and AMD CPUs with integrated graphics and found that FPS more than doubled (if not nearly tripled in one instance). In any case, your mileage may vary with this new mode, so Epic Games recommends meeting the minimum spec for Fortnite.
fortnite perf mode
Here's Where The Performance Mode Setting Is

Another new and nifty feature found with the “Performance Mode” update is the ability to opt-out of high-resolution textures. This will allow players to save quite a bit of hard drive space, as it brings the base game’s size down to approximately 17GB. You can follow the steps Epic Games provided below to reduce Fortnite's storage space:
  1. Open the Epic Games launcher.
  2. Click on Library.
  3. Locate Fortnite and click on the three dots next to it.
  4. Click on Options
  5. Check the box next to Use High-Quality Textures
  6. Then press apply and that is it!
fortnite highres textures disable
The new “Performance Mode” and opting out of high-resolution textures are great ways to include more people in the Fortnite universe. So now everyone can enjoy high frame rates as they explore Chapter 2 Season 5.

