Fortnite Five Nights At Freddy’s Crossover Event Leaked, The Mandalorian LTM Kicks Off





Epic Games seems to have quite a bit in store for the popular battle royale game, Fortnite , which now has many different characters involved. The company has now officially announced a limited-time event with The Mandalorian . Also, according to new leaks, the list of characters in the Fortnite universe could grow this season with a crossover event possibly featuring Five Nights At Freddy’s characters.

Five Nights At Freddy’s Fortnite Crossover Event





The speculation here is that FrenchFry translates to “Freddy Fazbear” or “Foxy” from Five Nights At Freddy’s (FNAF). This is then paired with some footstep sounds that do not match with anything but sound incredibly creepy. If this comes to fruition, it will be interesting to see how Fortnite shoehorns Five Nights At Freddy’s into Season 5, but it should be exciting nonetheless.

The Mandalorian Limited Time Mode





Besides the Five Nights At Freddy’s information, Epic Games has officially announced a limited-time mode (LTM) featuring the Mandalorian and other characters. The goal is to duke it out and try to collect galactic credits by eliminating bounty targets. Once you complete a match and prove yourself against Mando himself, you can earn a “specially-forged Beskar Umbrella.” Check out the trailer above to see how the mode will look or read up about the event here