Fortnite Five Nights At Freddy’s Crossover Event Leaked, The Mandalorian LTM Kicks Off
Epic Games seems to have quite a bit in store for the popular battle royale game, Fortnite, which now has many different characters involved. The company has now officially announced a limited-time event with The Mandalorian. Also, according to new leaks, the list of characters in the Fortnite universe could grow this season with a crossover event possibly featuring Five Nights At Freddy’s characters.
Five Nights At Freddy’s Fortnite Crossover EventBehind the leaks is data miner and prolific Fortnite leaker HypeX on Twitter, who has been working quite a bit recently. The first piece of interesting data found is an encrypted skin within Fortnite named “FrenchFry.” HypeX explains that Epic Games uses the first letter of the real skin name for the first letter of the code name, so for example, Tyler “Ninja” Blevin’s Fortnite skin had the code name TourBus.
The speculation here is that FrenchFry translates to “Freddy Fazbear” or “Foxy” from Five Nights At Freddy’s (FNAF). This is then paired with some footstep sounds that do not match with anything but sound incredibly creepy. If this comes to fruition, it will be interesting to see how Fortnite shoehorns Five Nights At Freddy’s into Season 5, but it should be exciting nonetheless.
The Mandalorian Limited Time Mode
Besides the Five Nights At Freddy’s information, Epic Games has officially announced a limited-time mode (LTM) featuring the Mandalorian and other characters. The goal is to duke it out and try to collect galactic credits by eliminating bounty targets. Once you complete a match and prove yourself against Mando himself, you can earn a “specially-forged Beskar Umbrella.” Check out the trailer above to see how the mode will look or read up about the event here.
Overall, Season 5 of Fortnite may seem a little crazy with all that is going on, but it should be quite fun no matter what. If you want to jump in and starting working toward a Beskar Umbrella with the Mandalorian limited-time mode, you can start today. As for the Five Nights At Freddy’s crossover, keep an eye on HotHardware for updates on this interesting development, and let us know in the comments what you would think of the possible FNAF crossover.