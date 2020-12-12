Fortnite Winterfest Is Coming, Here's All You Need To Know For Now

Something I didn't notice until now: Snowmando does NOT have an Item Shop tag! 👀



This may be a bit far-fetched, but could this mean that he could be a free skin of this year's 14 Days of Fortnite (Winterfest)? pic.twitter.com/NAvxhW6Tg9 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 5, 2020

Besides this information, there is likely more news to come about Winterfest in the following days. As @HYPEX believes, we could see the Winterfest trailer release sometime this or next week in fact. As the celebration event is expected around the 18th of this month, players should start keeping an ear to the ground for strategies and tips.



Last year Epic Games gave some free skins and other goodies to players during Winterfest, and perhaps these are two skins we could get this year. The other armed and dangerous snowman skin in the trailer is one we saw in an earlier leak on Twitter from @ShiinaBR, but at the time, not much was known or could be corroborated. Now that we see the skin in Winterfest art, ShiinaBR’s belief that the skin may be a free one in Winterfest is becoming more possible.