by Lane BabuderWednesday, January 26, 2022, 04:03 PM EDT

Fortnite Hotfix Dishes Up A Pizza Party And Will Soon Gimp Spider-Man's Web Shooter

fortnite pizza party
Who doesn’t love a piping hot pizza with a generous helping of Slurpshrooms? Monsters! That’s who. This is probably one of the reasons Epic, developers behind Fortnite decided to work this wonderful delectable dish into the wildly popular battle royale game.

Keeping with the theme that Tilted Towers is back, the impossible to avoid mega-popular first person shooter has released a news post, highlighting that within Tilted Towers, the Pizza Pit pizza place has been churning out this Health and Shield restoring pizzas, and they can be found throughout the island.


The news post from Epic goes on to state that the pizzas are currently not available in Competitive game modes but are in an evaluation period to see if it is viable to put them there. In addition to this, the Fortnite Team stated that in the version 19.20 patch planned for next week Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters will have a reduction from 80 shots to 20 shots in competitive playlists, which they claim is to encourage players to make more strategic decisions about when to use the item.

fortnite angry
Okay, maybe monsters do like pizza?

Epic's announcement also says you can find Pizza party boxes in Chests, Supply Drops, Loot Llamas, and on the ground. You can also purchase them with some Bars from Tomatohead. The pizza includes up to eight slices that can be hoarded for yourself, or shared with your friends. So grab a pizza and share with your friends… or enemies (for now).  You can only hold one in your inventory at a time, and once the pizza box is placed it can not be picked back up.
