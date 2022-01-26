Fortnite Hotfix Dishes Up A Pizza Party And Will Soon Gimp Spider-Man's Web Shooter
Who doesn’t love a piping hot pizza with a generous helping of Slurpshrooms? Monsters! That’s who. This is probably one of the reasons Epic, developers behind Fortnite decided to work this wonderful delectable dish into the wildly popular battle royale game.
Keeping with the theme that Tilted Towers is back, the impossible to avoid mega-popular first person shooter has released a news post, highlighting that within Tilted Towers, the Pizza Pit pizza place has been churning out this Health and Shield restoring pizzas, and they can be found throughout the island.
Epic's announcement also says you can find Pizza party boxes in Chests, Supply Drops, Loot Llamas, and on the ground. You can also purchase them with some Bars from Tomatohead. The pizza includes up to eight slices that can be hoarded for yourself, or shared with your friends. So grab a pizza and share with your friends… or enemies (for now). You can only hold one in your inventory at a time, and once the pizza box is placed it can not be picked back up.