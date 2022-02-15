Fortnite Brings Epic Gyro Controls And Flick Stick To PS5 And PC, How It Works





Have you played Splatoon or Splatoon 2? Those games have nothing to do with Fortnite ; don't get excited for an Inkling skin (as cute as that would be). However, those games are widely lauded for their excellent integration of gyro aiming in a third-person shooter. For those unfamiliar, gyro aiming lets you move the controller to make subtle adjustments to your aim. It doesn't replace the analog sticks, but rather augments them.

Still, there's a ton of PC gamers who prefer to play with gamepads—to say nothing of console gamers who have fewer choices of input devices. For those folks, gyro aiming is a welcome boon, and it came to Fortnite on PC and PlayStation 5 in the v19.30 update today.



