New Flopper Consumables Tipped For Fortnite Season 3





Fortnite Season 3 kicked off not long ago with a new island map that is flooded as the result of the events happening at the end of Chapter 2, Season 2. Data miners have found suggestions that new consumables are coming to the game in the form of different types of Flopper fish that can be caught using the fishing rod. Floppers were introduced in patch 11.0 last year.

With much of the island flooded at the beginning of Season 3, focusing on the Flopper and fishing as a mechanic for capturing consumables in the game makes a lot of sense. Several themed Flopper types will be coming to the game according to data discovered, including the Thermal Flopper, Shield Flopper, Jelly Flopper, Hop Flopper, and Fire Flopper. All of those different consumables were confirmed by data miner intercellular and HypeX via Twitter.

exclusive leak!!!!1



fortnite’s planning on adding new floppers variants to the game!



these include:

fire, hop, jelly, shield and thermal floppers



(possibly inspired by this https://t.co/dwV5XfSvM4) — asdf (@intercelluar) June 24, 2020

The new rumored Floppers are associated with the fishing spots scattered around the island, but at this time, Epic has them disabled. The assumption is that Epic Games is still testing them before they are enabled. As for what the different Flopper types will do, the assumption is their effects mimic their name. That would suggest that a Thermal Flopper would make players withstand heat or cold, a Shield Flopper would provide shields, and perhaps a Fire Flopper would help players withstand flame.

Some of them have mysterious names like Hop Flopper and Jelly Flopper. It would be easy to assume that the Hop Flopper would increase the player's jump ability, but Jelly Flopper is a mystery. Data miners recovered nothing that suggests what the different Flopper types will do.

Leaked upcoming floppers, (h/t @intercelluar) i just checked and these are real, they exist in the fishing spots loot pool but they are disabled, which means epic is still testing them:



- Thermal Flopper

- Shield Flopper

- Jelly Flopper

- Hop Flopper (hop rocks?)

- Fire Flopper — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 25, 2020

Season 3 of Fortnite landed only a few weeks ago and has been popular so far. Epic Games has also held an interesting event in Party Royale with the first Movie Night kicking off on June 26. Fans could watch one of three different Christopher Nolan films depending on where they live.