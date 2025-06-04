Fortnite Flexes Arm's ASR Upscaler For An Epic Performance Boost
Epic Games has chosen Arm ASR to level up its title and bring a better gaming experience to mobile fans. ASR stands for Accuracy Super Resolution, which aims to combine both frame rates and visual fidelity in the same package. It is meant for Unreal Engine games, and is an open source technology geared towards the mobile market. It's basically an upscaling tech, similar in concept to NVIDIA's DLSS, AMD's FSR, and Intel's XeSS.
Image Courtesy of Arm
With the Valve Steam deck, many gamers awoke to the fact that mobile gaming can be exciting and still perform great. This requires the right level of optimizations, which Arm ASR is targeting. NVIDIA is famous for its DLSS upscaling technology, notably in its GeForce RTX GPUs along with its integration with the new Nintendo Switch 2.
AMD has its FSR technology, which is equally as important since it powers the current generation consoles such as Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro. All evidence points to AI and upscaling being here to stay in games, since it they provide a better gaming experience on hardware that is otherwise not up to the task.
The unknown here will be if this upscaling technology is just a simple stepping stone to eventually a world where all gaming is streaming and cloud based. For now, Epic Games intends to showcase this Arm ASR at the Unreal Fest on June 4th at 2 PM E.T, with live demos and more information on this technology.