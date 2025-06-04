CATEGORIES
Fortnite Flexes Arm's ASR Upscaler For An Epic Performance Boost

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, June 04, 2025, 11:45 AM EDT
As gaming in general has boomed in popularity over the last several decades, so has the focus on mobile gaming. With improving technology on the hardware and software side, this paradigm is even more enjoyable for users to partake in now. Case in point, Fortnite, one of the most popular games on the planet, also has a Fortnite Mobile version that may bring up feelings towards a certain company with an Apple as its logo

Epic Games has chosen Arm ASR to level up its title and bring a better gaming experience to mobile fans. ASR stands for Accuracy Super Resolution, which aims to combine both frame rates and visual fidelity in the same package. It is meant for Unreal Engine games, and is an open source technology geared towards the mobile market. It's basically an upscaling tech, similar in concept to NVIDIA's DLSS, AMD's FSR, and Intel's XeSS.

Image Courtesy of Arm

Arm ASR also attempts to reduce the work that developers need to put in in order to integrate this upscaling technology into its titles. With a simple plugin, Arm ASR supports both mobile Android and iOS platforms. Artifacts can be reduced, along with smoother texture support in order to bring the mobile graphics experience closer to higher-end systems. 

With the Valve Steam deck, many gamers awoke to the fact that mobile gaming can be exciting and still perform great. This requires the right level of optimizations, which Arm ASR is targeting. NVIDIA is famous for its DLSS upscaling technology, notably in its GeForce RTX GPUs along with its integration with the new Nintendo Switch 2

AMD has its FSR technology, which is equally as important since it powers the current generation consoles such as Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro. All evidence points to AI and upscaling being here to stay in games, since it they provide a better gaming experience on hardware that is otherwise not up to the task. 

The unknown here will be if this upscaling technology is just a simple stepping stone to eventually a world where all gaming is streaming and cloud based. For now, Epic Games intends to showcase this Arm ASR at the Unreal Fest on June 4th at 2 PM E.T, with live demos and more information on this technology. 
Tags:  Epic Games, ARM, fortnite, (nasdaq:arm), upscaling
