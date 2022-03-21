Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Wipes Out Building, Adds Doctor Strange And Prowler To Battle Pass







Doctor Strange who, of course, steps through with a force that looks somewhat familiar to fans of that film franchise to assist the heroes of the story. In the trailer for the update, some sort of invading force slowly advances against our heroes, eventually showing a character whom pulls a device that completely eradicates all existing building structures. Immediately following this event we see the now iconic portal representation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe attributed towho, of course, steps through with a force that looks somewhat familiar to fans of that film franchise to assist the heroes of the story.

An Overshield (for defense instead of building)

Faster Sprinting

Mantling

Shoulder Bashing

Bars for Funding AI-Assisted functions like Turrets

A new Battle Bus, complete with Cow Pusher

New Combat SMG

Striker Burst Rifle

A slew of unvaulted weapons

Repair torch for new vehicles

Point of Interest Control Gameplay

and eventually 'Prowler' will be available through the battle pass.



Just looking through trailer comments (and just about any social media outlet) you can see a huge division in opinions on the removal of building though. Many people feel that it detracts from Fortnite's charm, claiming that it was one of the only things that set it apart from just about every other battle royale game. Other people feel like building was a crutch for those who just are not as good at the gunplay aspect of the game. Through our readings it looks like opinions on this are split right down the middle. What would not surprise us is Epic eventually making this a permanent fixture in the game but not necessarily as the default gameplay, just another game mode for players to compete in.