Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Where To Plant Missing Person Signs In Fortnite’s Misty Meadows And Weeping Woods

fortnite chap7 sign challenge
The aliens have invaded Fortnite, and it seems that they have started to abduct people from around the island. One of the Legendary challenges or “Quests” for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to put up four missing person signs across eight spots in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows. Completing this task will net you a cool 30,000 XP for your Battle Pass, and we will show you where to go.

If you want to start placing missing person signs, there are a few quests ahead of it, but after that, it is as easy as walking up to the designated locations. Then, you need to interact with the spectral signs that indicate where the real ones go. You can follow where to go in the map below:

misty sign challenge
Where To Place Missing Person Signs In Misty Meadows

weeping sign challenge
Where To Place Missing Person Signs In Weeping Woods

Hopefully, this little guide will help you out this week and get you toward leveling up your Battle Pass. If you have not quite jumped into Fortnite this season, now is a great time to do so, and you can read up about it here.
