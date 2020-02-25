Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Leaks Hint At New Weapons Coming To The Game





Some details have leaked about future update plans for Fortnite. The leaks come right on the heels of a major update for the game that brought Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, to players. The information comes from Fortnite data miner Hypex. The leaker claims that Epic has already tested the v12.10 update and v12.20 updates this week. Speculation suggests that perhaps gamers will see weekly updates again. Three new items were found in the updates that could come to the game soon.

The items include a disguise kit, proximity mine, and security plans. A little detail is known about the disguise kit, which is meant to make donning disguises easier. The kit allows players to hide from henchmen while opening locked doors. It's expected to be particularly helpful in the hidden bases around the map. The next item is the proximity mine. Players can stack six of the proximity mines, and it explodes when an enemy is nearby. The damage numbers for the weapon are a mystery right now.

The last of the new items discovered by the data miners are security plans. Security plans are the most mysterious of the discovered items. They are said to be listed as an ammo type. The assumption is that security plans will give players the layout of a nearby area, the same effect as shaking down a henchman. The security plan is expected to be the first of the three items to launch. Fortnite fans who haven't played Chapter 2, Season 2 yet can learn about some of the new places they can land on.