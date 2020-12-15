Fortnite's Latest Limited Time Mode Is Basically A Clone Of Among Us





Today, Epic Games is bringing Among Us -type gameplay to Fortnite in a limited time mode (LTM) called “The Spy Within.” There will be spies, regular players, and cosmetic loot abound to claim as you play your way through the new gamemode. Let’s look at what this new game mode entails.

According to Epic Games, a new Spy Within game will come out, showcasing a new creator’s work every couple of days. It will be put into the LTM rotation for the duration of the event. Also, during the event, players can pick up some spy-themed cosmetics for Fortnite. To get these, players must complete “The Spy Within Challenge Pack” to get the loot pictured above.

