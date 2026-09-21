Forget The iPhone 18 And Bag A Great Deal On Apple's Past Flagships

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 8 - Image: Apple

Apple's new iPhone 18 series along with its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, are commanding a lot of attention since they just came out. However, if you're not keen on paying eye-watering retail prices for a current-generation flagship, then do yourself a solid and check out Woot's massive flash sale on Grade A refurbished hardware, which lets you pick up heavily discounted iPhones and Apple Watches that were the top dogs not all that long ago.





Grade A refurbished units mean you are getting hardware in great condition. According to Woot, every Grade A refurb has been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage. If there are any scratches, the retailer (which is owned by Amazon) says it will not be noticeable when held at arm's length.





All of the items on sale have also passed a full diagnostic tech and boast a minimum 85% battery capacity. And of course all data has been removed. So whether you are looking to upgrade an aging daily driver or grab a reliable secondary device, these past-generation heavy hitters deliver exceptional value.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Is Just $629.99

These types of sales are typically popular, especially in the current climate where prices on electronics keep ascending. As such, a lot of the models that were initially up for grabs have already sold out, such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.





iPhone 16 Pro for $629.99. The caveat is that this one is selling fast as well, and only the 128GB model in the Desert Titanium colorway is in stock. Fortunately, there are a lot of models that are still available, too. One of them is the. The caveat is that this one is selling fast as well, and only the 128GB model in the Desert Titanium colorway is in stock.





Like both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro, the older iPhone 16 Pro touts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion technology, an always-on display, and a Dynamic Island. However, it's built around an titanium frame instead of aluminum like the newer models.





It's still a very capable handset. Inside, it packs a custom A18 Pro processor with a 6-core CPU, 16-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.





For camera duties, the front houses a 12-megapixel TrueDepth lens while the back features a 48MP Fusion main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto (5x zoom).





Here are a few more iPhone deals (not an all-inclusive list):

Score Deals On Apple Watch Models Too

Apple Watch Ultra 2 - Image: Apple



If your wrist needs an upgrade as well, Woot's sale extends past smartphones with discounts on a variety of Apple Watch models. While the first-generation Apple Watch SE is sold out, there are several other models that are still available.





Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen starts at $379.99 and packs a corrosion-resistant titanium case, a bright always-on display, and dual-frequency GPS tracking designed for endurance athletes and adventurers. The same model launched at $799 when it came out a couple of years ago. For outdoor enthusiasts, theand packs a corrosion-resistant titanium case, a bright always-on display, and dual-frequency GPS tracking designed for endurance athletes and adventurers. The same model launched at $799 when it came out a couple of years ago.



