A Flame Throwing Robot Dog Is Now Available In The US, What Could Go Wrong?
Nearly every kid growing up asks their parents for a pet dog at some point and time. What they may not think of asking for, however, is a robot dog capable of throwing 30-foot flames. Well, Throwflame, a company that specializes in flamethrowers, wants to make all of little Timmy’s wishes come true with its Thermonator. Actually, more like big Timmy's (this is not for kids by any stretch of the imagination).
Throwflame touts its fiery robot pet as being the first-ever flamethower-wielding robot dog. The quadruped robot is accompanied by the company’s ARC Flamethrower attached to its back. The robotic dog only has a battery life of one hour, however, so big Timmy will have to be quick with his diabolic plans for destruction. But with a flame that has a 30-foot reach, he should be able to singe anything in the robot’s way.
Some may be asking, “Is having a flamethrower even legal in the United States?” According to Throwflame, the answer is a resounding 'yes'. The company points out that flamethrowers are unregulated tools, and are not considered a firearm by the BATF.
Throwflame does caution that purchasers are responsible to ascertain ownership and/or use does not violate any state or local laws or regulations. An example is in Maryland, where buyers will have to have a Type 9, Federal Firearms License. It might also be a good idea to get the best insurance available…
It should be pointed out that this friendly fire tossing robot dog is intended to be used for wildlife control and prevention, agriculture management, ecological conservation, snow and ice removal, as well as for filmmakers and content creators. The Thermonator also comes with Lidar mapping, FPV navigation, instant ARC ignition, and Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities. In other words, it's not a toy, nor is it intended as a grandiose way of lighting up your barbecue.
As for the price of the flame-throwing Thermonator, big Timmy may have to put in some overtime in order to afford the $9,420 price tag. A bit of good news, though, is that there is free shipping! It also gives an all new meaning to the popular "It's fine" meme showing a dog in a room on fire.