CATEGORIES
home News

A Flame Throwing Robot Dog Is Now Available In The US, What Could Go Wrong?

by Tim SweezyWednesday, April 24, 2024, 10:45 AM EDT
hero flamethrower dog thermonator
Nearly every kid growing up asks their parents for a pet dog at some point and time. What they may not think of asking for, however, is a robot dog capable of throwing 30-foot flames. Well, Throwflame, a company that specializes in flamethrowers, wants to make all of little Timmy’s wishes come true with its Thermonator. Actually, more like big Timmy's (this is not for kids by any stretch of the imagination).

Throwflame touts its fiery robot pet as being the first-ever flamethower-wielding robot dog. The quadruped robot is accompanied by the company’s ARC Flamethrower attached to its back. The robotic dog only has a battery life of one hour, however, so big Timmy will have to be quick with his diabolic plans for destruction. But with a flame that has a 30-foot reach, he should be able to singe anything in the robot’s way.


Some may be asking, “Is having a flamethrower even legal in the United States?” According to Throwflame, the answer is a resounding 'yes'. The company points out that flamethrowers are unregulated tools, and are not considered a firearm by the BATF.

Throwflame does caution that purchasers are responsible to ascertain ownership and/or use does not violate any state or local laws or regulations. An example is in Maryland, where buyers will have to have a Type 9, Federal Firearms License. It might also be a good idea to get the best insurance available…

It should be pointed out that this friendly fire tossing robot dog is intended to be used for wildlife control and prevention, agriculture management, ecological conservation, snow and ice removal, as well as for filmmakers and content creators. The Thermonator also comes with Lidar mapping, FPV navigation, instant ARC ignition, and Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities. In other words, it's not a toy, nor is it intended as a grandiose way of lighting up your barbecue.

As for the price of the flame-throwing Thermonator, big Timmy may have to put in some overtime in order to afford the $9,420 price tag. A bit of good news, though, is that there is free shipping! It also gives an all new meaning to the popular "It's fine" meme showing a dog in a room on fire.
Tags:  robotics, Robot, flamethrower, quadruped
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment