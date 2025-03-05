The World's First AI Computer Running On Human Brain Cells Has Been Born
Zak Killian
Wednesday, March 05, 2025, 01:45 PM EDT
The world's first "biological computer" has officially hit the market, marking what may actually be a significant breakthrough in AI technology. Developed by Australian company Cortical Labs, the CL1 fuses human brain cells with silicon hardware to create a dynamic, learning neural network. This innovative system, known as Synthetic Biological Intelligence (SBI), promises to be more flexible and energy-efficient than traditional silicon-based AI chips.
Launched in Barcelona on March 2nd, the CL1 is the result of nearly six years of intensive research and development. By integrating lab-grown neurons with a straightforward-yet-stable hardware design, Cortical Labs has taken a major step toward democratizing advanced neural computing. The company aims to make this technology accessible to researchers and innovators worldwide, both through direct hardware (wetware?) purchase as well as via cloud services.
Top image: living brain cells on a silicon chip for input/output.
At its core, the CL1 uses a planar electrode array to host cultured brain cells, which form an ever-evolving network that learns rapidly. The unit is equipped with a built-in life-support system to maintain the health of the cells, ensuring that the network operates reliably. Users can access the system directly or remotely through Cortical’s "Wetware-as-a-Service" model, allowing for versatile application.
The potential applications of this breakthrough extend far beyond traditional computing. From revolutionizing drug discovery and disease modeling to reshaping how robotic intelligence is built, the Cortical Labs says that the CL1 is set to open new avenues in both scientific research and practical technology. Its more natural form of intelligence could also reduce the reliance on animal testing, making research not only more efficient but also more ethically sound.
While the technology itself is groundbreaking, it has also stirred discussions about the ethical implications of blending biology with computing. Cortical Labs says that it has addressed these concerns by working closely with regulatory bodies to ensure responsible use of its innovation. With commercial availability expected later this year, the CL1 could be poised to redefine what’s possible at the intersection of biotechnology and artificial intelligence.