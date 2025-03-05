The World's First AI Computer Running On Human Brain Cells Has Been Born





Launched in Barcelona on March 2nd, the CL1 is the result of nearly six years of intensive research and development. By integrating lab-grown neurons with a straightforward-yet-stable hardware design, Cortical Labs has taken a major step toward democratizing advanced neural computing. The company aims to make this technology accessible to researchers and innovators worldwide, both through direct hardware (wetware?) purchase as well as via cloud services.





Two views of the CL1 device, including required life support hardware. Top image: living brain cells on a silicon chip for input/output. Top image: living brain cells on a silicon chip for input/output.

At its core, the CL1 uses a planar electrode array to host cultured brain cells , which form an ever-evolving network that learns rapidly. The unit is equipped with a built-in life-support system to maintain the health of the cells, ensuring that the network operates reliably. Users can access the system directly or remotely through Cortical’s "Wetware-as-a-Service" model, allowing for versatile application.





The potential applications of this breakthrough extend far beyond traditional computing. From revolutionizing drug discovery and disease modeling to reshaping how robotic intelligence is built, the Cortical Labs says that the CL1 is set to open new avenues in both scientific research and practical technology. Its more natural form of intelligence could also reduce the reliance on animal testing, making research not only more efficient but also more ethically sound.





Three CL1 devices arranged in a rack, just one shelf of five (click for full image.)

While the technology itself is groundbreaking, it has also stirred discussions about the ethical implications of blending biology with computing. Cortical Labs says that it has addressed these concerns by working closely with regulatory bodies to ensure responsible use of its innovation. With commercial availability expected later this year, the CL1 could be poised to redefine what’s possible at the intersection of biotechnology and artificial intelligence.