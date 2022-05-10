Fileless Malware Could Be Lurking Inside Your Windows Event Logs





According to security researchers at Kaspersky, a customer showed this new behavior. The method injects shellcode payloads into the event logs for Windows' Key Management Services (KMS). A custom malware dropper manages to perform this task. The dropper then copies the executable WerFault.exe to a new folder, then places an encrypted binary into that same location. This is the first this method of malware delivery has been observed "in the wild."











Many malware and virus detection platforms usually have blocks of code that even heurisitic malware and virus scanners can catch without too much "hard work" by the scanners. However, this particularly nasty version of things can break up all of that code into 8KB chunks, at seemingly arbitrary intervals in the code, store them in events, then re-assemble them later. This means that it's possible for malware detections to just miss them because they could be completely innocuous on their own.









