CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, May 05, 2021, 03:20 PM EDT

Ferrari's 812 Competizione Is An 819 Horsepower 9,500 RPM Italian Treat For Your Senses

Ferrari 812 Competizione 1
There's no replacement for displacement is Ferrari's mantra when it comes to the new 812 Competizione. When other manufacturers (including Ferrari with the F8 Tributo) downsize their engines and add twin turbos to boost power and efficiency, the 812 Competizione is doing things the old-fashioned way via natural aspiration.

Ferrari has long produced V12 engines for its road cars, and the mill in the Competizione is the apex predator in the automotive world. The engine produces a staggering 818 horsepower and 529 lb-ft of torque. That's up roughly 30 horsepower from the already bonkers 812 Superfast that was announced back in 2017. What's more impressive is that the V12 engine revs to... hold on to your butts... 9,500 rpm. We haven't heard the engine with our own ears yet, but just seeing 9,500 rpm is enough to send our brains into a tizzy.

Ferrari 812 Competizione 2

Ferrari achieved this sorcery using new valve timing, a revised intake, redesigned pistons, and connecting rods made from titanium that are 40 percent lighter than in the standard Superfast. If that wasn't enough, the pistons are covered in a diamond-carbon finish to help reduce friction.

Ferrari 812 Competizione 3

Power from the front-mounted engine travels to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that reduces the already fast shift times by 5 percent compared to the standard 812 Superfast. Put it all together, and the 812 Competizione is capable of rocketing from a standstill to 62 mph in just 2.85 seconds and crests 124 mph in 7.5 seconds. The supercar will keep accelerating until it hits a top speed of 212 mph. The acceleration numbers are something that a Tesla Model S can achieve, but Tesla just doesn't have the chutzpah of this beast with the prancing horse on its hood.

Ferrari 812 Competizione 4

Aero modifications front and rear increase downforce by 40 percent and 35 percent, respectively, to keep the 812 Competizione firmly planted on the track. There's also revised Side Slip Control, four-wheel steering, and vehicle weight that has been trimmed by 83 pounds.

Ferrari 812 Competizione interior

Ferrari offers the 812 Competizione, a standard coupe, while the 812 Competizione A features a targa top. The Italian company says that both models are reserved for "a very exclusive group of collectors and enthusiasts," so in other words, don't even bother asking about pricing or availability.

Tags:  ferrari, 812 competizione, 812-superfast

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment