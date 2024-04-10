CATEGORIES
home News

FCC Mandates Broadband Nutrition Labels For ISPs, No More Bill Shock?

by Aaron LeongWednesday, April 10, 2024, 10:25 AM EDT
hero High Speed Internet
Customers finally let out a sigh of relief as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) now requires all U.S. internet service providers to display broadband "nutritional facts" (or "net-ritional facts", as we like to call it). The labels are required to show a complete breakdown of services and costs that each customer will be responsible for—no more surprise fees and hidden information, at least in theory.

Folks at the FCC have been hard at work (for the past eight years, in fact) trying to get your ISPs to display nutrition labels at  companies' stores and websites. A formal mandate was then been passed in 2022 requiring ISPs to display plan information and fees (such as service, equipment rental, install, termination, and activation fees) in a form similar to the nutritional labels for food. When the rule was passed, FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel said that this effort was to "end the kind of unexpected fees and junk costs that can get buried in long and mind-numbingly confusing statements of terms and conditions."

cropnutrionallabel sample
Sample of broadband label required by the FCC.

As of today, the rule states that ISPs with more than 100,000 subscribers will need to display nutrition labels, while companies under 100,000 subscribers have until October 10 to comply. Besides fees and plan information, the label has to clearly disclose whether rates are discounted or introductory rates (plus when they expire). Moreover, download/upload speeds, any data allowances, as well as links to any available discounts or bundles need to be shown up front as well.

Previously, all of this information could be found in various locations on each ISPs website, although it required quite a bit of digging around to find. With the new rule, ISPs aren't allow to hide the labels behind multiple clicks or be tucked away in some corner of their store. Customers should be able to access the info directly from their account portal, and companies are required to provide a copy of the labels upon request. 

In case you notice any ISP not complying with the new label rules or not displaying accurate information, you can file a complaint with the FCC.
Tags:  Internet, FCC, ISPs, nutritional facts
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment