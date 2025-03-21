CATEGORIES
FBC: Firebreak Trailer By Alan Wake 2 Game Devs Is A Big Shot Of Adrenalin

by Alan VelascoFriday, March 21, 2025, 02:38 PM EDT
fbc firebreak gameplay trailer hero
Remedy Entertainment has been on a hot streak these last few years, releasing Control and following it up with the critically acclaimed Alan Wake 2. After putting out these stellar single player experiences the studio is now looking to replicate that success in the multiplayer space, with its cooperative first-person shooter that’s set in the universe of Control, FBC: Firebreak. The company is now sharing a gameplay trailer, and new details since the project debuted at last year’s Xbox Partner Showcase. 

One of the new gameplay elements Remedy is showing off are the some of the items the Federal Bureau of Control has cooked up, which a player can deploy to dispatch enemies. Altered Augments are weapons powered by the paranatural and can deal some serious damage. For example, the Garden Gnome (AI9) rains down lightning indiscriminately, causing anyone unlucky enough to be caught in it to become stunned or damaged.


Remedy also laid out what kind of gaming experience it hopes to deliver with FBC: Firebreak. It wants this title to be a game that anyone can easily jump into without feeling like it’s going to be a commitment. It’s not a “new hobby that you need to log onto every day for rewards. None of that FOMO stuff here.” With the end goal being something that friends can play, with the ensuing chaos leading to plenty of laughs and a whole lot of fun.

FBC: Firebreak will be a title worth keeping an eye on. It will be interesting to see if the development team can successfully transfer its single player knowledge into making a compelling multiplayer experience. Moreover, will its decision to create a less sticky game pay off, allowing it to succeed when giants like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone monopolize most players’ time. 

Remedy expects the game to ship this summer on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players subscribed to Game Pass, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premiums tiers will get access on day one. 
Tags:  Gaming, multiplayer, pc-gaming, remedy-entertainment, fbc: firebreak
