CATEGORIES
home News

Father Of The iPod Praises EU's USB-C Legislation And Offers Harsh Criticism Of Apple

by Ryan WhitwamFriday, October 07, 2022, 01:16 PM EDT
usb type c plug
Apple's iPhone is the most popular smartphone family in the world, which makes it rather odd that the devices are still relying on the aging and slow Lightning port standard. Not for long, though. The European Union has mandated a change to USB-C, and former Apple exec Tony Fadell thinks the move is long overdue. He's on Twitter extolling the virtues of USB-C and calling out his former employer for dragging its feet.

Fadell rose to technology stardom as the father of the iPod, one of Apple's first hits after Steve Jobs returned to the company as CEO in the late 90s. As he points out, he was behind the venerable 30-pin connector that Apple debuted with the iPod and continued using on the original iPhone. He also worked on Apple's MFi Lightning licensing program. So when he says the EU was right to enforce USB-C, you can take him at his word. "They’re simply forcing Apple to do the right thing, according to Fadell.

According to Fadell, the move to USB-C is good for both technology and the environment. Of course, Apple knows that. It was among the first to move to USB-C for laptops, and most of its iPad tablets moved to the new port in recent years.

Fadell Twitter USB C

Some Twitter users complained that the wheels of government move slowly, and the USB-C mandate might slow Apple's adoption of a newer standard later, but Fadell shot that down. Fadell says that Apple was leveraging its market power to keep MFi licensing alive, and regardless, he believes the next major step forward will be wireless standards rather than a new physical connector. USB-C can operate up to multiple gigabits per second and over 100W of power, so it's as close to future-proof as a cable can get right now.

The EU is still in the process of implementing the requirement, which covers more than just Apple. Once the new rules are published, manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices will have two years to move to USB-C if they want to sell devices in EU countries. Apple is rumored to be testing a USB-C version of the iPhone, and it may release one next year, a full year ahead of the cutoff.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), usb-c, european-union
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment