Fanless ICE Cooling Solution Is Unveiled For Silent Thin And Light Laptops
Ventiva has showcased a fanless cooling system specifically for thin and light laptops. Tight form factors mean that noisy smaller fans often have to be installed in order to cool the system. Ventiva's ICE technology allows these fans to be removed in favor of electronic airflow for devices up to 40W TDP.
More specifically, the ICE thermal management system ionizes air molecules for airflow. Using ionized air within an electric field, it uses psychics to enhance traditional cooling methodology. This means that it has no moving parts, and can boast only a 12mm height for easy application in small devices. It can transfer heat from the needed areas with greater efficiency, and also includes Intelligent Control that makes it a smart system. This means that there is no noise, and vibrations are also eliminated.
Thin and light laptops make up a large bulk of the market. Business users, students, and others make use of the portability they provide. The thin and light moniker is not just a sales pitch, and has real points to ponder in real-world use. One such point is the small form factor; great for mobility, but not so much for cooling.
There have been other innovative solutions for cooling previously, such as Frore's AirJet, which also aimed to eliminate fans. The Ventiva ICE9 technology can handle up to 40W TDP, which is beyond current products that typically top out at 25W TDP. This means that more powerful laptops can be efficiently cooled, which is where the real need is.
The small form factor of the cooling device itself means that it can also work for phones, tablets, and other small devices. While there is no mention of gaming handhelds, these can always benefit from better cooling and would likely benefit as power thresholds increase with time. This technology is still not applicable to power-hungry gaming laptops, which can often use exotic cooling such as large attachable AIOs to keep them cool.
There are no products currently equipped with this technology, since it has to be developed carefully to ensure the system works. Ventiva plans to work with various partners with its ICE9 thermal management system for sometime in 2027. The 25W TDP versions are available now, but 40W TDP versions will have to wait a few years.