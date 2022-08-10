CATEGORIES
home News

Fan Made Half-Life 2 VR Mod Finally Getting Beta Release This Fall

by Lane BabuderWednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:31 PM EDT
half life 2 vr crossbow
If you have ever wished to walk in Gordon Freeman's shoes, soon you can. Half-Life 2: VR is a fan made VR implementation of the now 18-year-old game. This release is designated as a mod and will require players to own a copy of the original Half-Life 2 as a base. Created by the Source VR Mod team, this mod looks to implement head tracking, and motion controller tracking to provide an immersive VR experience in the award-winning games title that, at its initial announcement, people called the "worst kept secret in gaming."

The mod concept was originally greenlit on Steam in 2017, but development was a struggle and the project was nearly abandoned. The team recruited some fresh talent in 2021 and the project picked back up. The mod has recently been undergoing closed testing.

YouTube of Half-Life 2: VR Public Beta Trailer

There is good news for VR Gamers, though, because the mod's beta is slated to be released in September of this year. The development team points out that all portions of Half-Life 2 are playable from beginning to end. As with any game's development, they are certain there are bugs they haven't been able to catch themselves, so they hope a public beta will find them. The development team has also pointed out that Half-Life 2 Episodes are not currently supported, mainly because the engine build of the episodes is a different version of the Source Engine. This means that, for the time being, only the original story will be playable with your favorite headset.

pistol hand half life 2 vr
Screenshot of Half-Life 2: VR With Pistol

The team behind Half-Life 2: VR, the Source VR Mod Team, has stated that for the time being Half-Life 2 itself will not be getting a "remaster" but they do intend to provide some general visual improvements in the future. They are also aware that a few items, like stairs, are not particularly smooth and this can create a jarring experience for VR players, so they are actively working on it. There is a ton more information on the project at their website, as well as YouTube videos of private beta impressions. For the time being it does not look like this mod will get a Steam release at launch as it requires additional approval from Valve which they may not have in time. Never say never though, as many mods often get Steam releases well after their initial release.
Tags:  Valve, VR, half-life 2
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment