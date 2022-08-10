Fan Made Half-Life 2 VR Mod Finally Getting Beta Release This Fall

If you have ever wished to walk in Gordon Freeman's shoes, soon you can. Half-Life 2: VR is a fan made VR implementation of the now 18-year-old game. This release is designated as a mod and will require players to own a copy of the original Half-Life 2 as a base. Created by the Source VR Mod team, this mod looks to implement head tracking, and motion controller tracking to provide an immersive VR experience in the award-winning games title that, at its initial announcement, people called the "worst kept secret in gaming."

There is good news for VR Gamers, though, because the mod's beta is slated to be released in September of this year. The development team points out that all portions of Half-Life 2 are playable from beginning to end. As with any game's development, they are certain there are bugs they haven't been able to catch themselves, so they hope a public beta will find them. The development team has also pointed out that Half-Life 2 Episodes are not currently supported, mainly because the engine build of the episodes is a different version of the Source Engine. This means that, for the time being, only the original story will be playable with your favorite headset.





YouTube of Half-Life 2: VR Public Beta TrailerScreenshot of Half-Life 2: VR With Pistol