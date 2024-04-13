CATEGORIES
home News

Get Bethesda’s Gift Of Fallout 76 For Free On Amazon Prime

by Nathan OrdSaturday, April 13, 2024, 12:24 PM EDT
fallout 76 free on prime gaming
Nearly six years ago, Bethesda released Fallout 76, which wasn't quite ready for prime time and was initially considered one of the worst games in the series. Since then, Bethesda has been tweaking, updating and adding features to the game, and it is still alive today. Now, the Fallout TV show is rekindling people’s love for the Fallout game series, including Fallout 76, which is being offered for free on Xbox and PC through Prime Gaming.

A quarter of a century after the bombs fell, the Vault Dwellers of Vault 76 came to the surface in West Virginia to reclaim America after it was ravaged by nuclear destruction. This is the setup for the open-world MMORPG that is Fallout 76, and a departure from Fallout games of the past. Bethesda called this “the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe,” in which you can explore alone or with friends to deal with the threats of the wasteland. Of course, this game had many problems at launch, but has since gained a steady player base of17 million people with plans for new content yet to come.


With that in mind, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get Fallout 76 for free on Xbox and PC through Amazon Prime Gaming. This offer lasts through May 15th, 2024, so get it while it’s hot. This also comes as a bit of a celebration of the new Fallout series on Amazon Prime, which is an incredible adaptation of the game series. Somehow, the team behind the show nailed not only the aesthetic, but the feeling that the Vault Dweller is a playable character while everyone else is an NPC.

As for other Fallout games in the series, Bethesda has some updates for Fallout 4 coming at the end of April, so it might be worth holding off restarting that game if that's your thing. In the meantime, give Fallout 76 a whirl, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Tags:  Gaming, bethesda, Fallout, fallout 4, fallout 76, fallout series
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment