Remember The Fake Handheld GameCube? A Console Modder Just Made It Real





Using the original low-resolution image, GingerOfMods estimated the size and scale of the concept device, by using the front-loading GameCube disc slot as a gauge. That is a useful measure, because all GameCube discs are the same size. When comparing the scale to projects he had done before, he ascertained the best screen size, which in turn allowed him to determine the overall size of the custom, 3D printed chassis. After fiddling with the hinge design, the case was ready to be fitted for the internal hardware.