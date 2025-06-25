Fairphone 6 Modular Android Phone Unveiled With Great Perks For DIY Repairs
Over recent years, Amsterdam-based Fairphone has come to be synonymous with ethical electronics, and thus the Fairphone 6 intends on pushing that goal even higher. If you're unfamiliar with Fairphones, they're designed with longevity and a minimal carbon footprint in mind; they encourage owners to replace parts rather than discard entire devices. With the new device, Fairphone also guarantees an impressive seven Android updates and continued support for software and repairable components until 2033, ensuring a pretty decent lifespan for the device. Top that off with IP55 dust-water rating, rigorous drop-testing, and a healthy five-year warranty.
Still, Fairphone 6's modularity is truly its piece de resistance. Users can easily swap out key components such as the battery, screen, camera, and ports. For added versatility, the rear cover can be removed for accessories like the Gen 6 Card Holder for further versatility. In fact, the Fairphone 5 received a perfect 10/10 repairability score from iFixit, so we can expect the same this time, if not better.
While it's not expected to be a performance beast, the Fairphone 6 looks quite capable. Inside, there's a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, expandable up to 2TB. The 6.31-inch Full HD LTPO P-OLED display boasts 10-120Hz variable refresh rates, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. For snapping photos/videos, there's a 50-megapixel primary with optical image stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP selfie camera, all shouldered with features like Super Night Mode and Portrait Mode.
Addressing past criticisms, the Fairphone 6 features a larger 4415mAh removable Li-ion battery, promising nearly two days of battery life and a 50% charge in 25 minutes with a 30W charger. Even though it runs on pure Android 15, users can activate the Fairphone Moments feature which provides a minimalist, distraction-free interface.
Not to be remiss, Fairphone's mission statement extends to its supply chain, prioritizing ethically sourced materials and fair wages for workers. Over half of the phone's materials are fair or recycled, and its production is 100 percent electronic waste neutral, utilizing green energy in fair factories.
The Fairphone 6 is available for $899, with delivery in 2-5 days, coming in Cloud White, Forest Green, and Horizon Black colorways. Not bad, especially if it can live up to the DIY repairability of its predecessor (the folks at iFixIt gave it a 10/10 in its teardown analysis).