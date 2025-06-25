CATEGORIES
home News

Fairphone 6 Modular Android Phone Unveiled With Great Perks For DIY Repairs

by Aaron LeongWednesday, June 25, 2025, 11:43 AM EDT
hero fairphone 1 colors
In a world surrounded by rapid technological obsolescence, a beacon of change continues to shine from the Netherlands: introducing the new Fairphone 6, the company's latest statement in support for the DIY/right-to-repair movement. Compared to the previous generation, the Fairphone 6 promises not just greater performance, but a greater focus on sustainability, modularity, and ethical manufacturing.

fairphone 6 parts1

Over recent years, Amsterdam-based Fairphone has come to be synonymous with ethical electronics, and thus the Fairphone 6 intends on pushing that goal even higher. If you're unfamiliar with Fairphones, they're designed with longevity and a minimal carbon footprint in mind; they encourage owners to replace parts rather than discard entire devices. With the new device, Fairphone also guarantees an impressive seven Android updates and continued support for software and repairable components until 2033, ensuring a pretty decent lifespan for the device. Top that off with IP55 dust-water rating, rigorous drop-testing, and a healthy five-year warranty.

Still, Fairphone 6's modularity is truly its piece de resistance. Users can easily swap out key components such as the battery, screen, camera, and ports. For added versatility, the rear cover can be removed for accessories like the Gen 6 Card Holder for further versatility. In fact, the Fairphone 5 received a perfect 10/10 repairability score from iFixit, so we can expect the same this time, if not better. 

fairphone lifestyle 5a

While it's not expected to be a performance beast, the Fairphone 6 looks quite capable. Inside, there's a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC with 8GB  RAM and 256GB ROM, expandable up to 2TB. The 6.31-inch Full HD LTPO P-OLED display boasts 10-120Hz variable refresh rates, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. For snapping photos/videos, there's a 50-megapixel primary with optical image stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP selfie camera, all shouldered with features like Super Night Mode and Portrait Mode.

Addressing past criticisms, the Fairphone 6 features a larger 4415mAh removable Li-ion battery, promising nearly two days of battery life and a 50% charge in 25 minutes with a 30W charger. Even though it runs on pure Android 15, users can activate the Fairphone Moments feature which provides a minimalist, distraction-free interface.

Not to be remiss, Fairphone's mission statement extends to its supply chain, prioritizing ethically sourced materials and fair wages for workers. Over half of the phone's materials are fair or recycled, and its production is 100 percent electronic waste neutral, utilizing green energy in fair factories.

The Fairphone 6 is available for $899, with delivery in 2-5 days, coming in Cloud White, Forest Green, and Horizon Black colorways. Not bad, especially if it can live up to the DIY repairability of its predecessor (the folks at iFixIt gave it a 10/10 in its teardown analysis).
Tags:  smartphone, fairphone, right-to-repair, fairphone 6
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment