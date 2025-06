Fairphone 6 Modular Android Phone Unveiled With Great Perks For DIY Repairs

In a world surrounded by rapid technological obsolescence, a beacon of change continues to shine from the Netherlands: introducing the new Fairphone 6, the company's latest statement in support for the DIY/right-to-repair movement. Compared to the previous generation, the Fairphone 6 promises not just greater performance, but a greater focus on sustainability, modularity, and ethical manufacturing











Still, Fairphone 6's modularity is truly its piece de resistance. Users can easily swap out key components such as the battery, screen, camera, and ports. For added versatility, the rear cover can be removed for accessories like the Gen 6 Card Holder for further versatility. In fact, the Fairphone 5 received a perfect 10/10 repairability score from iFixit, so we can expect the same this time, if not better. Over recent years, Amsterdam-based Fairphone has come to be synonymous with ethical electronics, and thus the Fairphone 6 intends on pushing that goal even higher. If you're unfamiliar with Fairphones, they're designed with longevity and a minimal carbon footprint in mind; they encourage owners to replace parts rather than discard entire devices. With the new device, Fairphone also guarantees an impressive seven Android updates and continued support for software and repairable components until 2033, ensuring a pretty decent lifespan for the device. Top that off with IP55 dust-water rating, rigorous drop-testing, and a healthy five-year warranty.Still, Fairphone 6's modularity is truly its piece de resistance. Users can easily swap out key components such as the battery, screen, camera, and ports. For added versatility, the rear cover can be removed for accessories like the Gen 6 Card Holder for further versatility. In fact, the Fairphone 5 received a perfect 10/10 repairability score from iFixit, so we can expect the same this time, if not better.