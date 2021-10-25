Facebook May Have Finally Gone Too Far As Huge Number Of Whistleblower Documents Emerge
Facebook has been experiencing a torrent of backlash since whistleblower Frances Haugen took on the social media giant by providing scathing internal documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Those documents were provided to Congress in a redacted form by legal counsel for Haugen, who has since held hearings due to the revelations of the impact Facebook has had on society, especially on teen girls.
Another whistleblower, and former Facebook employee, surfaced last week when they submitted their own affidavit. The former employee echoes that the company seeks profit over fighting hate speech, misinformation and other threats Facebook's content poses to the public.
Other stories from the documents have included how Facebook has struggled to moderate the content contained on its platform in some non-English speaking countries, and how human traffickers have used the site to exploit people. The troubles for Facebook are continuing to pile up with no end in sight.
Congress has called on Zuckerberg to testify and answer to the accusations that have been made by Haugen and details contained in the internal documents. So far he has been silent on whether or not he will comply. Last week Vice President of Communications for Facebook, John Pinette, tweeted that the Facebook Papers "can in no way be used to draw fair conclusions about us" pointing out that they were but a few out of the millions of documents at Facebook.
HotHardware will continue to post new updates on this story as they arise. Keep a watch for those updates by signing up for our newsletter, visiting our homepage, and following us on social media (even Facebook).