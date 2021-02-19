Facebook Endangered Lives With Hasty News Blockade Claims Australian Treasurer





Yesterday, Facebook banned Australian news from being shared internationally via its social network, and banned Australians from viewing or sharing any news on the platform. This action inadvertently roped in unrelated Facebook webpages and ultimately caused Australian outcry. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg went on Today to express his disappointment with Facebook.

During his interview, Frydenberg explained that when Facebook moved to pull news sharing for Australia , the company “endangered public safety.” Australians lost access to information about vaccines, domestic violence help, fire and rescue, and other public services on Facebook without any advance notice. Moreover, he called the move “outrageous” and expressed further disappointment with the social media company. You can see the entire interview below on 9 News Australia’s YouTube channel.





Though what Facebook did for Australians was not great, Frydenberg explained that he wants to find a way forward with Facebook as has been done with other big search engine and social media companies. Even Google, which initially expressed disdain over the proposed law, had a conversation with the Australian government to compromise and create amendments to said law. Hopefully, we will see the same happen with Facebook to resolve the issues at hand.