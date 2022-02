ExpressVPN Dangles One-Time $100K Bug Bounty For The First Successful Server Hack

ExpressVPN runs a bug bounty program through Bugcrowd for the purpose of improving security across the VPN company’s services and websites. The program has already had 22 successful bounty claimants, but ExpressVPN is now sweetening the pot in order to attract more white hat hackers ExpressVPN’s bounty program has a wide scope, giving ethical hackers free range to target the company’s many applications, servers, APIs, websites, and app store listings. However, ExpressVPN is now offering a one-time bonus bounty of $100,000 for the first person who submits a report of a valid vulnerability in the company’s servers. ExpressVPN is looking specifically for security vulnerabilities in its servers that can be leveraged to achieve unauthorized access or remote code execution, to view the real IP addresses of clients, or to monitor user traffic.The winner of this one-time bonus award must stay within the scope of ExpressVPN’s bounty program, so services that are not owned, hosted, and operated by ExpressVPN, such as data center services, are off limits. ExpressVPN also intends to ensure that the challenge is presented on a level playing field, so employees, contractors, consultants, and all others affiliated with ExpressVPN or another subsidiary of Kape Technologies are excluded from collecting the award.