Explore NASA Astronomy Image Of The Day, A Magnificent Grand Design Galaxy
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope continues to provide awe-inspiring images of deep space, as the space agency shares an image the observatory captured of galaxy M100 as its Picture of the Day. Hubble captured the superb image using its Wide Field Camera 3. The image was previously featured as Picture of the Day back on December 25, 2018.
M100 is considered to be a classic example of a grand design spiral galaxy. It is located nearly 55 million light years from Earth in the Coma Berenices constellation, close to the better-known Leo constellation. M100 was discovered in 1781 and spans one and a half times the size of our own Milky Way galaxy, or roughly 160,000 light years from one side to the other.
M100 has become well-known to astronomers due to five stars that have become supernovas within the galaxy between 1901 and 2006. These exploding stars are very useful in aiding astronomers in calibrating distance scales in the universe, and to estimate the age of the known universe.
Even with the addition of newer space telescopes, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble continues to hold its own in terms of ability and value.