Exploding Star Stuns Scientists As Inner Layers Are Seen For The First Time





Steve Schulze of Northwestern University and member of the research team said, "We have never observed a star that was stripped to this amount." Schulze further adds that "it shows us how stars are structured and proves that stars can lose a lot of material before they explode."





Elements seen in supernova SN2021yfj originated close to the core



The team's finding not only confirms what scientists had theorized about stellar structure but also points to our still limited understanding of its evolution. According to Adam Miller, a senior author on the study, "This star is telling us that our ideas and theories for how stars evolve are too narrow. It’s not that our textbooks are incorrect, but they clearly do not fully capture everything produced in nature."





Photo credits: W.M. Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko