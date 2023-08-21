CATEGORIES
home News

EVGA Almost Released A GeForce GTX 1080 Kingpin GPU And This Prototype Proves It

by Nathan OrdMonday, August 21, 2023, 01:12 PM EDT
evga gtx 1080 kingpin edition sees light of day in video
Just under a year ago, EVGA cut ties with NVIDIA and initiated its exit from the graphics card market together, ending an approximately 24-year run in the market. In that time, the company had some GPU gems, especially those made in collaboration with Vince “Kingpin” Lucido. As a memento of that, Lucido sent out some Kingpin PCBs to tech YouTuber JayzTwoCents, which are pretty sweet.

In the sub-10-minute video embedded below, the first card we see is the NVIDIA GTX 1080 Kingpin Edition. If that sounds funny or seems like a typo, it isn’t, as this card was never released. Only three PCBs were ever made for the 1080 Kingpin, presumably because the focus was shifted to the more capable GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, launched just a year after the original GeForce GTX 1080.


Besides the rare 1080 PCB, Jay was also sent the only engineering validation test (EVT) revision EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Edition which was Lucido’s last graphics project. This one looks slightly different, with a significantly larger die and a different overall style from the older 1080 model. Of course, this one did end up making it to production, and was a beast of a card. 

small die size evga gtx 1080 kingpin edition sees light of day in video

Ultimately, both PCBs will look super cool mounted to Jay’s wall, and we must admit, we are a little jealous of the take as it is awesome. It is also a little sad to remember the good times as this sort of turns the page and closes out the EVGA graphics card chapter once more.
Tags:  evga, graphics-card
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment