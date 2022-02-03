These EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Series Bundles Are In Stock At Better Pricing While Supplies Last





One place that has been fairly consistent with hardware restocks is Antonline. As many vendors are apt to do, however, the retailer likes to package hard-to-find tech gear in bundles, essentially forcing you to buy multiple items even if you're only after the main item. And as such, there are now several EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series bundles in stock, as well as a pair of GTX 16 series bundles.







Prices range from $329.98 all the way up to $2,559.94, depending on the level of graphics card you're after. Shown above is the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming packaged with an EVGA Z15 RGB keyeboard, EVGA Supernova 850 G6 power supply (80 Plus Gold), EVGA XR1 Lite capture card, and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. The bundled is priced at $1,759.95.





That's actually down from around $1,950 last month. The reduced pricing isn't super egregious, either, as that's a $1,210 card (Founders Edition costs $1,100) packaged with a $65 keyboard, $107 PSU, and $70 capture card. So minus the Game Pass sub, you're looking at around $1,450 worth of hardware in street pricing. Well, save for the GPU, because street prices on graphics cards are through the roof.





Here are all the bundles in stock right now...