EVGA Goes For The Knock-Out With Custom GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO & 2070 Super KO Cards





EVGA is no stranger to NVIDIA GPU hardware, and the company is expanding its graphics card lineup with the addition to two new entries: the GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO and the GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO. These two models follow the introduction of the GeForce RTX 2060 Super KO that launched back at CES 2020 (which seems like ages now).

EVGA is aiming for a nice balance of performance and value with the KO series, and the company thankfully sticks with the basics (which to many is a good thing). You'll find a dual-fan cooling setup and a simple black design theme on both cards. In addition, you won't find any RGB LED lighting flourishes throughout, which allows EVGA to further hold the line on pricing.





The GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO comes to the table with specifications that mirror the GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition that you can purchase straight from NVIDIA. That means that you'll find a base GPU clock of 1605MHz and a boost clock of 1770MHz along with 2560 CUDA cores (up from 2304 on the standard RTX 2070). Single-precision performance comes in at 9.1 TFLOPs and 8GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory is onboard.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO also is an exact match for its "Founders Edition" counterpart, which means base and boost clocks of 1650MHz and 1815MHz respectively. It has 3072 CUDA cores, 8GB of 15.5Gbps GDDR6 memory, and boasts 11.5 TFLOPs compute performance.





EVGA is currently running a couple of promotions with the two "KO" graphics cards including a free copy of GRIP (complete with an exclusive EVGA skin) and a complimentary copy of Deliver Us The Moon. The GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO, and the GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO are available to purchase now priced at $499 and $699 respectively direct from EVGA.

If you prefer, however, you can also purchase the cards from Amazon, but neither the RTX 2070 Super KO nor RTX 2080 Super KO seem to be in stock at the moment.