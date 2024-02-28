A New Ransomware Gang Claims It Stole Source Code, Passwords And More In Epic Hack









When we saw these allegations, which were a screenshot of a darkweb webpage in a Tweet, we investigated within minutes and reached out to Mogilevich for proof. Mogilevich has not responded.



We’ll keep investigating. — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) February 28, 2024

Further, it would seem that Epic Games is disputing the breach , explaining on X that "There is zero evidence right now that the ransomware claims from Mogilevich are legitimate." Epic continues, stating that "Mogilevich has not contacted Epic or provided any proof of the veracity of allegations."





With all that in mind, this attack certainly seems more fishy than not, though still plausible. We will have to see if Mogilevich folds under the pressure and claims or doubles down and publishes information. In the meantime, stay tuned to HotHardware for the latest on ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity news.