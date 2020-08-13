Total War Saga: Troy Is Free To Download For 24 Hours And Here's How To Grab It





today only , so if you act fast and manage to pick up the game, it is yours to keep forever. Similar to when Civilization VI and GTA V were free , the Epic Store continues to be a gift horse with A Total War Saga: Troy. Creative Assembly has graciously offered up this Epic Store exclusive for free, so if you act fast and manage to pick up the game, it is yours to keep forever.

Epic Games seems to be the driving force behind all these free games, as Tim Heaton, Chief Studios Officer at SEGA states, “Thanks to Epic, we're able to offer a Total War title for free on its launch day. It's a hugely exciting thing for us to be able to do for our players.” If you aren’t a fan of Epic Games, you can wait a year to pick up the game on Steam but getting it for free by following our instructions below seems like a significantly better option.

In A Total War Saga: Troy, players enjoy Greek mythology inspired by The Illiad and will take a stroll through the events leading to the Trojan War. The Epic Games page reads: “In this legendary age, heroes walk the earth. In an act that shocks the world, audacious Paris, prince of Troy, elopes with the beautiful queen of Sparta. As they sail away, King Menelaus curses her name. He vows to bring his wife home – whatever the cost!”

Looking at the store page further, some of the top reviewers of games rated it highly across the board, so it should be pretty good, especially considering you get it for free. This event started at 9am EST today and runs for 24 hours, so the clock is ticking. Will you be picking this game up today? If so, let us know what you think of it in the comments below!