by Nathan OrdTuesday, April 27, 2021, 04:30 PM EDT

How To Score Brazilian Soccer Superstar Neymar Jr. Snazzy Fortnite Skins

epic games brings brazilian soccer star neymar jr to fortnite
Blow your vuvuzelas and get ready for some soccer action in the battle-royale as Epic Games brings Brazilian National Team soccer star Neymar Jr. to this season of Fortnite. If you currently own the battle pass, you can complete a series of new challenges that can unlock the Neymar Jr. skin and a host of accouterments to go with it.

Collect The Skins And Cosmetics

full kit epic games brings brazilian soccer star neymar jr to fortnite
As with the other characters introduced into Fortnite, Neymar Jr. comes with a set of challenges that net you some pretty sweet soccer-themed swag. You can find the complete list of six challenges below to see what you will be after in-game.
Challenge - Prize
Talk To An Island Soccer Player – Soccer Ball Emote Toy And Neymar Jr. Banner
Complete 3 Quests From Island Soccer Players – Matador Loading Screen
Complete 5 Quests From Island Soccer Players – Neymar Jr. Outfit
Drop Kick The Soccer Ball Toy 500 Meters As Neymar Jr. – Joia Trophy Back Bling
Eliminate 3 Opponents As Neymar Jr. – Shhh Emote
Besides these primary challenges, there will be more quests coming during the season that will unlock more Neymar Jr. rewards, so keep an eye on HotHardware for those shortly. Also, if you unlock the Shhh emote mentioned above, it will transform Neymar Jr. into his primal form which you can see in the tweet below.

Collect Wins For Real Life Prizes

cup epic games brings brazilian soccer star neymar jr to fortnite

Alongside the cosmetics coming to Fortnite, Epic is hosting the Neymar Jr. Cup on April 28th, giving players a chance to win a real-life soccer boot inspired by Neymar Jr.’s Primal form, which is shown up above. The tournament will be a solo queue affair, and the top player from each region will get a prize, which makes it a hot commodity. Players can also pick up the Spinner Takes All emote as part of the tournament, so at least if you don’t win, you have something to look forward to.

Neymar Jr. Gets Creative

hub epic games brings brazilian soccer star neymar jr to fortnite

Besides all the hoopla in the main game, Neymar Jr. and endorsement partner Puma are coming to Fortnite Creative from April 27th to May 4th. Players will be able to check out the Paris-themed Welcome Hub and can even play some soccer games there. Whatever you decide to do, let us know what you think of this soccer themed affair in the comments down below!
