Elon Musk Sides With Epic, Claims Apple App Store Fees Are Global Tax On The Internet
As we watch the Epic Games versus Apple fight continue from the sidelines, a new contender has entered the ring, it seems. Yesterday, billionaire and space mogul Elon Musk surprisingly sided with Epic Games on App Store fees on Twitter.
Nearly a year ago, Apple kicked Fortnite off the App Store after Epic Games moved to circumvent Apple’s fees through a new storefront within the battle royale game. Google quickly followed suit after Epic Games tried to pull the same stunt on the Play Store with little success. Since then, there has been a back-and-forth legal battle both in and out of court between Epic Games, Apple, and Google, who all have quite a bit of funding to throw at the fight.
More recently, the fight came back into the spotlight after Epic Games filed an amended complaint against Google, explaining that the company has had many shady app deals as part of its monopoly. Clearly, this and prior information has reached Elon Musk, who tweeted the following:
Though it is slightly ironic that Twitter shows the tweet came from an iPhone, the sentiment is still there, and people evidently appreciate it. Since it was first published, the tweet has amassed 16,000 retweets, over 200,000 likes, and a slew of replies discussing the situation.
However, this is not exactly who we expected to chime in on the Epic Games situation, but it is Elon Musk, after all, so nothing is quite out of the question. In any event, it is interesting to see support for the creators of Fortnite come from large figures online. Perhaps other famous people will begin to chime in as well but let us know what you think of all this in the comments below.