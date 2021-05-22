CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillSaturday, May 22, 2021, 09:17 AM EDT

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Roadster Breakneck Acceleration With Optional SpaceX Tech

tesla roadster 2
We all knew that the second-generation Tesla Roadster was going to be a performance monster aimed at crushing any potential competitor. At the time, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that the Roadster would be capable of going from a standstill to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds. However, Musk confirmed this week that the electric car would be capable of nearly halving that time with an optional space-age package.

A prototype Roadster is currently on display at Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, and the plaque below the vehicle reads as follows:

Demonstrating the versatility of electric power and adding extra distinction to the car's already high performance, an announced SpaceX package would outfit the Roadster with cold air rocket thrusters positioned at the rear, allowing for a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of 1.1 seconds – largely unprecedented among modern road cars.

Given that no previous mention was made about this unheard-of 1.1-second 0-60 time, Tesla fans were undoubtedly curious to get an official comment from Musk. Not surprisingly, he replied via Twitter confirming that the performance benchmark:

tesla roadster musk

Musk went on in another tweet to say that the production roadster will look even better than the prototype you see above.

Even without the SpaceX package, the Roadster is impressive on multiple fronts. Tesla previously claimed that the four-seater has all-wheel drive courtesy of three electric motors (one up front, two in the rear) and can hit 0-100 mph in just 4.2 seconds. The 1/4-mile run takes just 8.8 seconds, and the Roadster can hit a claimed 250+ mph if you give it enough track to stretch its legs.

tesla roadster 3

Tesla has outfitted the Roadster with a massive 200 kWh battery pack, which is good for up to 620 miles of range per charge. The Tesla Roadster is priced from $200,000 and requires a reservation fee of $50,000. There's also a Founder Series, of which only 1,000 are being made, that costs $250,000. However, you'll have to plunk down the entire $250,000 cost of the vehicle to secure that reservation.

The car was initially supposed to go into production in 2020, but in typical Tesla fashion, that timeframe has come and gone.

Tags:  Tesla, Elon Musk, SpaceX, (NASDAQ:TSLA), tesla roadster

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment