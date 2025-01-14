CATEGORIES
home Leisure Gaming

Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remake Leak Reveals Combat Details, Launch Window And More

by Ryan WhitwamTuesday, January 14, 2025, 12:53 PM EDT
the elder scrolls oblivion
It has been a staggering seven years since Bethesda announced the sixth installment of the Elder Scrolls franchise, and there's still no confirmed release date. It may still be years before we see this title, but you might have cause to return to the world of Tamriel before then. No, Skyrim isn't being ported to yet another platform—rather, the long-rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is looking more solid than ever, with new leaked details on its game engine, gameplay, and release date.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was originally released in 2006, coming just four years after Morrowind and five years before Skyrim. The game was revolutionary for its time, but a lot has changed in the last 20 years. A leaked Bethesda roadmap in 2023 listed an Oblivion remake, but the company has yet to confirm.

A new report from MP1st cites details from a former employee of Virtuos, which is allegedly developing the remastered title. This unnamed employee seems to have posted details of the unannounced game to their personal website portfolio, and Elder Scrolls fans will be happy to hear the remake is based on Unreal Engine 5. That will be a huge step up from the early Gamebryo engine used in the original Oblivion release.

This employee also noted that the Virtuos team was redesigning several game systems to feel more modern and less frustrating. For example, the blocking and combat systems have been reimagined with inspiration from Souls-like games and newer action RPGs, with the goal of eliminating the boredom that could come from slashing and poking your 5,000th demon in the classic Oblivion.

Oblivion 2
Combat in Oblivion could be clunky at times.

Reportedly, the stamina system will also be improved to reduce the likelihood of the player being knocked down. Archery is also being patched to make it easier to play in both first and third-person modes. The updated Oblivion will also allegedly redesign the HUD to make stats easier to see at a glance. It's also supposed to be much prettier and more appealing to today's picky gamers.

We are not expecting Oblivion to appear in the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct show that's airing on January 23. However, a separate report from noted Xbox leaker NateTheHate on YouTube points to June 2025 as a likely release window for the revamped Oblivion.
Tags:  Gaming, the-elder-scrolls
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment