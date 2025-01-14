Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remake Leak Reveals Combat Details, Launch Window And More
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was originally released in 2006, coming just four years after Morrowind and five years before Skyrim. The game was revolutionary for its time, but a lot has changed in the last 20 years. A leaked Bethesda roadmap in 2023 listed an Oblivion remake, but the company has yet to confirm.
A new report from MP1st cites details from a former employee of Virtuos, which is allegedly developing the remastered title. This unnamed employee seems to have posted details of the unannounced game to their personal website portfolio, and Elder Scrolls fans will be happy to hear the remake is based on Unreal Engine 5. That will be a huge step up from the early Gamebryo engine used in the original Oblivion release.
This employee also noted that the Virtuos team was redesigning several game systems to feel more modern and less frustrating. For example, the blocking and combat systems have been reimagined with inspiration from Souls-like games and newer action RPGs, with the goal of eliminating the boredom that could come from slashing and poking your 5,000th demon in the classic Oblivion.
We are not expecting Oblivion to appear in the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct show that's airing on January 23. However, a separate report from noted Xbox leaker NateTheHate on YouTube points to June 2025 as a likely release window for the revamped Oblivion.